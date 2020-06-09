Obituary: Paul L. Deutz

Paul L. Deutz

1930 – 2020

Paul L. Deutz Jr. was born in 1930 and was raised in San Luis Potosi, Mexico until he was 11 years old at which point he and his family moved to Mexico City. He attended the American School and later went to the Culver Military Academy in Indiana and the University of Texas in Austin where he studied Industrial Management. After college, he worked at Aceros Nacionales and took great pride in having worked 8 years as a laborer understanding all aspects of the business before transitioning into management and ultimately becoming its CEO and Chairman. After many years at its helm, he negotiating a successful sale of the business and formed a family holding company where he served on the boards and executive committees of over 20 companies in the US and Mexico. In 1987, he moved his family to the United States and established a new home and life although his love for Mexico and its culture never ceased.

Deutz lived a very active life and was an avid sportsman pursuing many passions including skiing, golf, fishing and bird shooting. He always cherished the time he spent in Aspen and often spoke fondly about his many friends and experiences.

He had a wonderful sense of humor, a great judgement of character and an uncanny ability to connect with people. He earned the respect and admiration of those he worked with and strived to make the most of life.

Deutz lived a beautiful, full and blessed life surrounded by people who loved him. He was a very generous individual who made philanthropic gifts to medical and educational institutions making a tremendous impact on the quality of life of others and was an inspiration to many.

His passion for life was very evident as was his willingness to fight for it. Although he had some medical ailments toward the end of his life, he never stopped trying, was never willing to give up and fought vigorously to be strong for his family and loved ones. He had a lot to live for and valued his time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Joany, his children, Paul, Margery, Cristina and Danny, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren all who love him and miss him dearly. A celebration of his life will be conducted in August.