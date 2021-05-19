Obituary: Paul Eric Rasmussen

Paul Eric Rasmussen

January 3, 1955 – May 5, 2021

Paul Eric Rasmussen passed away after a 14-month battle with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

He was born in the Bronx, New York on January 3, 1955 to Eric and Margaret Rasmussen. One of 5 children, he had two older sisters and two younger sisters. The family grew up in Yonkers, New York. Paul decided to move out to Aspen in 1978 and opened the Downtown Sports Center. He then continued his entrepreneurial pursuits, starting his own construction company, Rasmussen Construction, Inc. where he grew to become a premier homebuilder in Aspen. His homes have been photographed and shared in countless Colorado home magazines in the 40+ years he was in business. Paul’s strong and lasting relationships with the homeowners he worked for is a testament to the builder and man he was.

In 1987, Paul married Gayle and became an instant family with her three children Corey, Ali and Luke. Paul built a house for the family on Brush Creek mountain and happily leaped into the role of husband and father. He eagerly became a “hockey dad,” enjoying traveling with his son, Luke, around the state to hockey games. He loved golfing, skiing, camping, jeeping, canoeing, and was a lifelong fan of the Yankees. Paul also treasured going to the beach, and spending time in Akumal, Mexico when he had the opportunity.

Paul was a stoic man with a generous heart. His legacy will live on in the beautiful homes he built in Aspen, as well as in the minds and hearts of so many of the Aspen locals that he considered friends, and with his loving family.

Paul is survived by his wife Gayle Rasmussen, their children, Corey Azuara, Ali Segale, and Luke Lauer, two son-in-laws, a daughter-in-law, six grandchildren, as well as his sisters Birgit, Karen, Stephanie, and JoAnn, and 7 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is being planned for this summer.