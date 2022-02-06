Obituary: Patti Sue Baker Beiser

Patti Sue Baker Beiser

Provided Photo

October 22, 1954 – January 13, 2022

After a brief battle with cancer, Patti Sue Baker Beiser, 67, left this earthly world in her home by the lake in Arkansas on January 13, 2022. Patti’s joyous, kind spirit and caring soul touched so many hearts in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. We will always remember her love, friendship and unlimited support. She was a best friend to many, “Aunt Patti” to their children, and so much fun to be around.

The youngest of three children, Patti was born on October 22, 1954 to Himes and Jean Baker in University City, MO. She attended the University of Missouri and upon graduation, moved to Aspen in 1977 with her roommate Sarah Cargill (Shinogle). As with most young transplants, she held many jobs working at the Aspen Alps by day and as a waitress at Paddy Bugattis and Chisholm’s at night. Her working career over the years included Internal Medicine Associates, the City of Aspen, and various real estate offices until finally working with Tim Belinski on the Willits Town Center from 2007 to 2016. She participated in countless public meetings for the project and was integral to the construction of seven new buildings and over thirty new businesses. Even after moving to Arkansas in 2016, she continued to work with Tim and IND Ventures, a true testament to how dedicated she was to the success of Willits.

Her love for the mountains was unsurpassed. She enjoyed hiking, biking, boating, camping and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Rick, her dog Buckshot, brother Steve, niece Whitnee,(Joseph III), Joseph IV, Domenique, brother Joel (Kathy) and nephews Cody and Travis, devoted cousin Judy Hartwig, as well as the whole Beiser clan: Susan (John), Cathy (Dennis), Mitch (Kimber), niece Dr. Katie Beiser (Jeff), nephew Chris Beiser (Luke) and many other nieces and nephews.

Her tightknit circle of girlfriends was an inspiration and a testimony to Patti’s loyalty and love. She will be dearly missed by all her friends here in the valley and at the lake in Arkansas. A celebration of Patti’s life will be held later this summer.

‘Birth and death are only doors through which we pass, sacred thresholds on our journey’ – Thich Nhat Hahn