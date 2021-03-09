Obituary: Patti Epler

Patti Epler

July 12, 1926 – February 24, 2021

Our Aspen/Snowmass community has lost one of our kindest, long-time residents. Patti Epler passed from her earthly life to eternal life on February 24, 2021. Patricia Gammill was born in Pasadena, CA July 12, 1926. Patti married her husband, Dr. Robert Epler, upon graduation from UCLA in 1949. Both avid skiers, Bob and Patti visited Aspen beginning in the late fifties and bought a home on Waters Ave. in 1959. They moved to Aspen in 1967 and then to Snowmass in 1975. The Epler family always took full advantage of the mountains; skiing, hiking, backpacking, biking, and camping as often as possible.

At age 60, Patti became an avid bicyclist and at 71 rode from California to Florida. She had a hunger for adventure and was constantly scheming her next bicycle trip, whether it be to Europe, the San Juan Islands, or the trails of Moab.

Patti, known affectionately as Mimi, is survived by her brother Roy Gammill Jr.; her daughters Andi and Kristi; her son-in-law Ben Munroe; her granddaughter Lilly and her husband Dean Ringel; as well as a community of loving friends.

A celebration of Patti’s life will be held this summer. For now, memorial donations may be made to Snowmass Chapel. Those who knew Patti will forever cherish her passion for the outdoors, her spunk, and subtle sense of humor. To honor Patti’s memory, we suggest you get outside, (preferably on your bike), and smile for having known our dear friend.