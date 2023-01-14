Obituary: Patrick Fox

Patrick Fox

Provided Photo

– December 9, 2022

Patrick Michael Fox, 83 of Battlement Mesa CO, flipped his last finger on December 9th, 2022, while shoveling snow on a powder day. He then dissolved into the great beyond. Pat’s passion and lifelong pursuit was a united world supported by free energy and healthy living.

Pat was born on 8 June 1939 to Wayne Wetmore Fox and Mary Pauline “Polly” Short in Evanston, IL. Pat had two older brothers, Jim & Jon (both deceased), and two younger sisters, Jennifer & Deborah. Pat is predeceased by his ex-wife Judith Fabry Hutchinson and is survived by his sisters Jennifer L. Harford Fox and Deborah Rogan; children Fabrianne Fox and Jonathan Fox-Rubin; and grandchild

Oliver Fox-Rubin.

Patrick donated his skin through the Donor Alliance to support veterans, breast cancer survivors, and burn victims. Pat’s body was then water composted by the team at Natural Funeral into forty gallons of liquid fertilizer, sufficient to fertilize up to 600 acres of farmland.

Full obituary @ flyingfingerman.com A Celebration of Pat’s life will be held in April of 2023.