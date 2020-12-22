Obituary: Pamala Sue Maykut

Pamala Sue Maykut

September 14, 1952 – December 13, 2020

Pamala Sue Maykut of Ferryville, WI, passed away on December 13, 2020, due to complications from Ahlzhiemer’s disease. She was 68 years old.

A scholar, teacher, and adventurer, Pam inspired generations of students and everyone fortunate enough to have enjoyed her friendship.

Pam was born in Cleveland and grew up in the Naperville, IL area. College took her to Bowling Green earning her B.S. degree in psychology then earning a M.S in School Psychology at UW-Lacrosse. Pam went on to attend UW-Madison earning a Phd in psychology. Her proud father would joke she had more letters after her name than the alphabet.

Pam taught at Viterbo University in La Crosse, WI, for 20 years, where her dedicated work ethic and scholarship earned her multiple teaching awards. She also spent 10 years as a school psychologist for the Roaring Fork School District in Carbondale, CO. Pam authored books on research methodology and conducted her own research, including a project that helped changed the lives of many Tibetans living in exile.

Pam’s passion for helping others led her to travel to Mussorrie, India, to research new emerging roles of women in the Tibetan exile community and to teach at the Tibetan Home School there. From this sprang a long-term association with the school, and Pam helped arrange relationships of support between students and sponsors that are still active and strong after 25 years.

Pam was drawn to Vajrayana Buddhism’s ideal of compassionate action and was a senior student of the late Tibetan master, Gelek Rinpoche.

For Pam, there never seemed to be enough time to explore the wonders of the world. She often said, “We can sleep when we die.” Sleep well and sweet dreams, Pam.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Patricia Maykut. She is survived by her husband, Peter Lee of Ferryville, WI, and loving brothers, Michael Maykut, Jr. and Patrick Maykut, and her sister Kimberly Maykut-Stewart all from the Chicago area. It was a joy for Pam to watch her nieces Alex, Mckenzie, and Riley grow up into such fine young women. She was so proud of them.

A celebration of Pam’s life will be held when public health allows. In lieu of flowers please make generous donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.

