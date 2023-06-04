Obituary: Nikifor Budsey II

Nikifor Budsey II

Provided Photo

March 31, 1960 – April 27, 2023

Nikifor Budsey II passed away on April 27, 2023 at the age of 63. Born in 1960 in Loma Linda, California. Nik has called Aspen home since 1980.

Nik was a devoted father to his daughters, Julia and Maria plus a loving partner to Janey Gubow, who was his faithful caregiver for many years.

Nikifor was a ski and snowboarding pro with the Aspen Skiing Company. In the off-season he owned and operated Nikifor’s Car Detailing.

Nik enjoyed volunteering with Lift Up’s Aspen Food Pantry, Ski to Live, and outdoor ed at his daughters’ school.

Nik is survived by his partner, Janey, daughters, Julia and Maria, mother and step-father, Ulla and George Boaz, former wife, Susie Budsey, sister-in-law, Katy Wabisweski, his beloved Labrador, Gus and grand-puppy, Rosie. His father, Robert Alexander Budsey preceded him in death.

A celebration to honor Nikifor’s life will be held at a later date.

Contributions can be made in Nikifor’s memory to Lift Up, http://www.liftup.org and Pathfinders, http://www.pathfindersforyou.org .