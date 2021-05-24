 Obituary: Nicolette Kantas | AspenTimes.com
Obituary: Nicolette Kantas

Nicolette Kantas
In Memoriam

Nicolette Kantas

October 10, 2020

Celebrating the life of Nicolette Kantas

Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2:30 – 5:00 p.m.

The Aspen Chapel, 77 Meadowood Dr., Aspen, CO

Contact: michelle.sopris@gmail.com

