Obituary: Nicolas Benedict

Nicolas Benedict

Provided Photo

August 17, 1962 – August 28, 2022

Nicolas Gui Benedict, age 60 of Centennial, Colorado passed away on August 28, 2022.

Nicolas was born on August 17, 1962 to Fredric Allen Benedict (Fritz) and Jemima Fabienne Cravan Lloyd Benedict (Fabi) of Aspen, CO. After attending Aspen Country Day and Fountain Valley School (’81), Nicolas went on to study biology and environmental science at the University of Denver, receiving his PhD in Biology (’01).

He served as the Director of Mountain Activities at Aspen Highlands Skiing Corporation from 1987-1991. In 2007, he started eScience Labs, to create opportunities for remote students to complete science degrees outside the traditional laboratory setting. Nick was passionate about higher education curriculum, business development, entrepreneurship, conservation biology, water conservation, skiing, and fishing.

Nick wed Janet Stoughton Benedict (Jan) in 1990 in Raleigh, NC and went on to have 3 kids – Emilie Boushelle (’96), Fredric Eliot (’98) and Thomas Lloyd (’00).

Nicolas was predeceased by his father Fritz (’95), mother Fabi (’96), sister Emilie (’90). He is survived by his wife Jan Benedict, children Emilie, Eliot and Thomas Benedict, and sisters Jessica Benedict Gordon and Charlotte Benedict Metcalfe.

There will be a private service on Friday September 2. Nicolas will be buried in Aspen Grove Cemetery, alongside family members Fritz Benedict, Fabienne Benedict, Emilie Benedict, Irene Angela Bayer, Julia Alexandra Bayer, Mina Loy, Herbert Bayer, Joella A. Bayer, Jerrold Edgar Levy, Javan Bayer.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church. Donations can be made to the 10th Mountain Division Hut Association and St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church.