Obituary: Nicholas Patrick Dodaro
October 26, 1994 – September 8, 2021
Our dearest Nick,
You joined our family on October 26th, 1994, and were welcomed with warmth and unconditional love. We were all so lucky to watch you grow up from a shy little boy—who loved Pokemon, yo-yo-ing, video games—to a kind and quick-witted young man—who loved football (GO PACK GO!), motorcycles, cars, Italian food, and so much more. You went on to college at CU Boulder and made us all so proud when you graduated in finance and accounting in 2018, and went on to be successful at MG Stover and Prologis.
You were always there for your family and friends—through good times and bad. We will miss your laughter, warmth and smile that could light up a room. We will always remember you as a fine young man who left us too soon. Our hearts have broken a million times over your absence, but will mend over time with the love of our family and friends.
Nick is survived by his father and mother, Peter and Christine Dodaro, grandmother, Gretchen Brockhaus, sisters Danielle Bridge and Linsey Dodaro, brother-in-law, Jared Bridge, niece, Harper Bridge, and many more beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Your bright light will guide us and will never go out. You will be missed immensely.
A public celebration of life ceremony will be determined at a later date.
