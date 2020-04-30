Obituary: Nedra Wagar

Nedra Wagar

Provided Photo

Blessed the World on September 7, 1927

92 years young, she was in the top percentile of everything mental and physical. Nedra Katherine Wagar passed away peacefully, on April 17, 2020 with her children, Richard Hart Wagar (73 years with Mom) and Cynthia Arden Jacobi (63 years with Mom) holding her hands then and forever.

Nedra was born September 7, 1927 in Berkley to Sophia and Bill McConnell. She married Richard Austin Wagar in 1948. Both of our parents very proud of their combined heritage of Irish, Scotch, and German. As is a family tradition her memorial will be accompanied by the family bagpiper.

Our most cherished childhood memories are SINGING, LAUGHING, and frequent ROAD TRIPS. Two trips were 6-weeks long across the US and a summer long trip to Alaska. Mom and Dad traveled, biked, and sailed in many locations around the world.

Our Mom and Dad enjoyed many activities together; traveling, kayaking, camping, sailing, golfing, biking, cross-country skiing, snow shoeing, dog sledding, boating, singing, laughing, gaming with the friends, and most often with each other. Our brilliant and athletic mother would win in both physical and mental tasks more than imaginable. Out of respect neither parent would discuss their wins until the second the game was over.

Our Mom Nedra Katherine Wagar is and always will be an amazing woman, devoted to her family, she truly cared about everyone. She loved the nickname, Ma Wagar. To her it meant that all our friends were her children to love and protect. She remembers everything about all her children. Her grandchildren whom she adored, will always lovingly remember her as their beloved Mamie.

Our parent’s retirement home was in Elk Rapids on the bay. Cyndi’s family was thankful they lived close, so they could spend almost every holiday and special occasion together and numerous hours on the bay. A favorite spot to boat was to the shipwreck Metropolis.

Our Mom is incredulity brilliant, creative, resourceful, and gifted us the ability to learn things that she did not know how to do. She helped Rich fix project on the house until 2 months ago. Rich is in awe of how she can add an insightful word regarding anything he was fixing and will fix, even automobiles and plumbing.

Our Mom Nedra Wagar will always be an active member of the Elk Rapids Garden Club, she also enjoyed the many hours she spent in her flower garden at their retirement home in Elk Rapids. She is very excited when she talks about her years teaching pre-school. Our Dad taught high school. They both were intuitive teachers at work and even more at leisure. Knowledge is to be shared, they said, to help everyone.

Our Mom Nedra Wagar has a passion for painting and photography (as does DAD), especially when the subject is family, flowers and travel. Rich is in the process of having all their photos and slides digitized with select ones for the mom’s service. Together our Mom and Dad while on earth visited all 50 states and loved experiencing the life and cultures around the world. Her favorite adventure, and Dad’s also, is a 3-week bicycling and camping adventure above 14,000 feet in Peru to Machu Pichu Peru. Rich put the trip together and of course was very protective of them.

Our Mom is now and will forever feel LOVE and pride FROM Richard Hart Wagar (home anywhere that our mom is and she is everywhere) daughter Cyndi, LOVING SON-IN-LAW Dick Jacobi, Manistee, AWESOME GRANDSON Jordan Jacobi and his family Ashleigh, Hailey and Hunter, Cadillac, NEPHEW Mike Banghart, our cousin that we think of as a very dear brother, and his wife Shelia Lyon, Austin and special family friends Bill and Kathy Bartlett Family.

Our Mom was preceded in leaving this world by her husband of 70 years, they met when Mom was 14, Dad was 15, Richard Austin Wagar, infant sons Daniel Wagar and Matthew Wagar, all so briefly in this world, grandson Jeremy Richard Jacobi and by parents Sophia (Hermann) and William McConnell, sister and brother-in-law Aileen Wagar and Ron Banghart, Bill (her older brother) and Thelma McConnell, Jeannette(her older sister) McConnell and Orren Burgett, their son Orren “Junior” Burgett, her beloved dogs and cats, to name a few Mitzi, Jemima, Cobi, and Rich’s Wagdog and by so many Wagar’s and McConnell’s who help us daily to love life.

In memory of a life so beautifully lived, a celebration of Nedra’s life will be held online shortly before June 1, 2020. Details will be sent and in the Elk Rapids and Aspen Newspapers. There might just be a wee bit of Irish and Scotch at the Lassie’s “Wake.” hint, she loved to dance and sing with her loved ones. Dad’s mother and sister could do the Sword dance on the dining room table and even on a floor or 2.

Nedra hints she would love contributions to Nedra Katherine Wagar’s Outdoor Living Garden. Rich has their home now on Lake Michigan. As you drive by you will only see her garden and maybe a bit of the house peaking through. Mom was an artist of passion and so shall the garden be.