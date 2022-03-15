Obituary: Nanette Breitenbach Finger

Nanette Breitenbach Finger

Provided Photo

November 10, 1934 – March 13, 2022

Nanette Breitenbach Finger, lifetime resident of Houston, passed away peacefully on a crisp, sunny Sunday, the 13th of March 2022, surrounded by those she loved most and those that loved her. She was 87 years of age.

Nanette attended the University of Texas at Austin. She was affiliated with the Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority. Her academic career was unfortunately abridged when she chose the wedded bliss offered by Jerry Finger. That decision auspiciously prospered for better than sixty years.

Nanette devoted her boundless energy and talent serving on boards of many organizations: Board of the Houston Ballet Society, Board of the Houston Public Library, Board of Contemporary Arts Museum, Trustee and Board of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Board of University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston, Advisory Board of the Hospice Society, Board of the Aspen Music School, Board of the Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Aspen, Colorado. She was also Chairman of the National Council for the Anderson Ranch Arts Center. She sponsored plays at the Alley Theater. Nanette organized and chaired many annual galas for these and other organizations, including the prestigious Aspen Institute. Her efforts raised millions of dollars for these institutions.

As evidenced by some of her affiliations, Nanette was herself an extremely talented artist. Perhaps her first love was pottery. With her potter’s wheel spinning and kiln baking, she molded hundreds if not more clay pots, vases, decanters, and other vessels. She spent over forty summers perfecting her craft at the world-renowned Anderson Ranch Arts Center. When arthritis slowed her down, she transferred her immense capabilities to creating miniature dollhouses. Many of these exquisite dioramas are on display in Walter Tower in the Medical Center. Her skilled hands helped Nanette excel at her other great passion; golf. When she wasn’t playing, most Sunday afternoons found her glued to NBC or ESPN for the final round of the current LPGA or PGA event. This held true to her final days. It was number two at Braeburn Country Club where Nanette became a member of the coveted hole in one club.

Gardening was another passion. Throughout her life, Nanette rescued numerous dogs most recently Jeremy and Wilmer. Wilmer, all six pounds of him, guarded Nanette’s bed with the viciousness of a hundred-pound Doberman.

Nanette is predeceased by her husband, Jerry Finger; sister, Delores Maltz; and her parents, Mildred and Jules Breitenbach. She is survived by her sister, Judy Breitenbach; her sons, Walter and his wife Toni, Jonathan and his wife Karen, and Richard and his wife Martha; and her ten grandchildren, Robert, Nathaniel, and Carson Finger, Ava, Anabelle, and Arianna Finger, Evans and Bennett Finger, Kerbey Finger Feinsilver, Quentin Baxter; her great-grandchildren, Elle Adair Feinsilver and Campbell Jat Finger; and brother-in-law, Marvy Finger.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Seasons Hospice who provided professional loving care to Nanette in her final weeks of life.

A memorial service was held at Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, officiated by Senior Rabbi David A. Lyon.

Prior to the service, the family gathered for a private interment at Congregation Beth Israel Memorial Garden in Houston.

Honored to serve as casket bearers during the services were Robert, Nathaniel, and Carson Finger, Ava, Anabelle, and Arianna Finger, Scott Finger and Jerry Maltz, Tom Geniesse, Jon Novisky. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Evans and Bennett Finger, Kerbey Finger Feinsilver, Quentin Baxter, and Edward Finger.

Services entrusted to Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, Houston, Texas, 77057, 713-789-3005.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her memory be directed to Houston Methodist Hospital, P.O. Box 4384, Houston, TX, 77210-4384; or to Anderson Ranch Arts Center, Post Office Box 5598, Snowmass Village, CO, 81615.

Please visit Ms. Finger’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.