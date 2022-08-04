Obituary: Mollie Favour

Mollie Favour

Provided Photo

February 28, 1945 – April 2, 2022

Mollie Favour, 77, longtime resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, died of ovarian cancer on Saturday, April 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully in her home in Venice Beach, CA, in the arms of her loving husband of 44 years, Brad Miller.

Mollie was born on February 28, 1945 to John and Betty Favour in Prescott, AZ. She received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Arizona, then her Bachelor and Master of Fine Arts from the University of Oregon, where she met her husband, Brad. In 1980, Mollie and Brad left Eugene, Oregon to oversee the Anderson Ranch Arts Center ceramics program where they helped to develop and grow the organization. Mollie launched the children’s and painting programs and helped create the beautiful campus by establishing and maintaining Anderson Ranch’s gallery, garden and grounds.

In 1992, Mollie and Brad left the Ranch and focused on their art work in Woody Creek, pursuing their own careers while continuing to teach at and support Anderson Ranch. In 1999, they moved to Venice Beach where Mollie continued her passion in painting and ceramics, as well as Buddhism, yoga, gardening, sewing, and teaching art.

She died in her art studio surrounded by candles and flowers. The purple wisteria vine that she and Brad had planted together was peaking and in full bloom, creating a beautiful canopy surrounding the entrance to her studio. As her life was so beautifully lived, so was her death and final moments here on earth.

She is survived by her husband, Brad Miller, her three children, Eva Zimmerman, Jeff Zimmerman and Katrina Abrams and her five grandchildren Dylan and Grace Vega, Athena and Juliet Zimmerman, and Ezra Abrams.

A celebration of her life will be held at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, 5263 Owl Creek Road in Snowmass on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:30 am. All are welcome.