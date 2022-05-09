Obituary: MJ Elisha

MJ Elisha

Provided Photo

October 29, 1940 – May 7, 2022

Mansor John (MJ) Elisha passed from this earth on May 7, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones in Aspen, Colorado.

MJ was born in Aspen on October 29, 1940. He was raised in the Jerome Hotel. His grandfather, Mansor Elisha, purchased the hotel in 1911. After his death the hotel was owned and managed by MJ’s parents, Laurence and Svea Elisha.

After graduating from Aspen High School, MJ attended the University of Colorado on a ski scholarship and majored in archeology. MJ became a university ski coach, taking on Bob Beattie’s position at C.U. as well coaching the Olympic B Team.

Aspen locals knew him as the friendly manager of Aspen Sports and Snowmass Sports, 1969-1990. He then went on to co-own Stevenson Property Management with his wife, Nancy Elisha.

MJ loved our mountains and was often at Kobey Park above Lenado cutting wood. He was an avid hiker, cyclist, skydiver and a talented skier. Watching him ski down the Face of Bell was a sight to behold: powerful yet with preternatural grace.

He developed a passion for classical music in Aspen. He worked for the Aspen Music Associates, hanging from the high rafters assembling the old Aspen Music Festival tent for the summer seasons.

MJ was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1988.

MJ was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Nancy Elisha, his daughters Perrin Elisha, Leanne Elisha, Hannah Elisha-Lamont, Paige Elisha Lindy; grandchildren Soren and Sasha Elisha, Lucas and Erik Patterson, Svea Elisha, Evan Ryan and Calvin Elisha-Lamont, Aaron and Lucy Lindy; and his sister Ingrid Stuebner.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Home Care & Hospice of the Valley.