Obituary: MJ Elisha
October 29, 1940 – May 7, 2022
On Saturday, October 8th, friends and family are invited to remember and celebrate MJ Elisha, who passed away in May.
A memorial service will be held at the Aspen Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1 pm (55 Pyramid Road).
A reception celebrating MJ’s life will be held from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Inn of Aspen, in the Tiehack Room.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Hospice of the Valley.
