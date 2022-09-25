Obituary: MJ Elisha

MJ Elisha

October 29, 1940 – May 7, 2022

On Saturday, October 8th, friends and family are invited to remember and celebrate MJ Elisha, who passed away in May.

A memorial service will be held at the Aspen Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1 pm (55 Pyramid Road).

A reception celebrating MJ’s life will be held from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Inn of Aspen, in the Tiehack Room.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Hospice of the Valley.