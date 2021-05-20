Obituary: Miriam “Mim” Hubbard

Miriam "Mim" Hubbard

Miriam “Mim”

Hubbard

October 21, 1932 – May 11, 2021

Miriam L. (Mim) Hubbard passed away on May 11, 2021 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Mim was born on October 21, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA to Clarence P. and Mary L. Bowden. Mim was the middle of three children and grew up in Pittsburgh. She attended West Liberty University, in West Liberty, West Virginia studying Dental Hygiene. Upon graduation she wanted to explore the west and moved to Denver, CO. In Denver she passed her Board exam and took a position with Dr. Eames in Glenwood Springs, CO. She met Hub, they were married on July 25, 1954 and then they lived life to the fullest!

Mim is survived by her husband Carleton L. (Hub) Hubbard, Jr., her three children Barbara Harkins, Bob Hubbard, and Patty VanDyke: and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and Renew Roaring Fork for their terrific care and support during this time.

In lieu of flowers please take a child on a hike and/or make a donation to your favorite National Park (NPS.gov) or State Park, and/or Hospice of the Valley (hchotv.org, info@hchotv.org , 970-930-6008).

Those of you who knew Mim, knew how she lived every day of life as an adventure. This poem is a very small glimpse into the life she led.

You Kids Ought to be Outside – An Ode to Mim

From the bottom of the canyon, on the Colorado River,

To Canada with Patty, and polar bears, and shivers;

On a Florida beach, with Barb finding shells,

The top of Mt. Sopris, Sunlight and Maroon Bells;

She drove me to golf tournaments, all over the state,

Regardless the outcome, she said I did great;

Girl scout trips all over the world,

What? Who does that? Mim and the girls;

To North Elk with Mittens, flyfishing for trout,

Rafting, hiking, and skiing, she never missed out;

Church in our ski clothes, not a minute to spare,

Fresh snow on the slopes, and wind in our hair;

Mother’s Day trips, to Moab for hiking,

No matter the trail, they were all to her liking;

The Hill Country of Texas hunting Bluebonnet flowers,

Let’s get on the road, there’s no time for showers!;

Every National Park, I don’t think they missed one,

They flew and they drove, and they hiked and had fun;

New Zealand, Alaska, Antarctica for Heaven’s sake,

Sun up to sun down, she never took a break;

67 years of adventures with dad,

Temporarily paused, but please don’t be sad;

When you’re out in the world, you know she’ll be there,

Say hello to Mim, with a smile and a prayer;

I could go on forever, the story never ends,

But these would be her words, to family and friends;

“You Kids, or better yet, you all, ought to be outside.”

Bob Hubbard

May 2021