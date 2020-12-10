Obituary: Michael “Sparky” Steele

Michael "Sparky" Steele

Michael “

Sparky” Steele

July 4, 1955 – October 27, 2020

Born on the 4th of July Mike was our family “pyro”. He loved having his birthday on that day because he believed the fireworks were just for him!

Being a native Coloradoan, Mike spent the majority of his life in the Roaring Fork Valley. He graduated from Aspen High School, raced downhill on the Aspen Ski team as well as played football & was on the wrestling team. Mike became a master electrician and owned Sopris Electric following in his dad’s footsteps. Alaska called his name so he took an opportunity to work & live there for a few years, which were some of the best times of his life! He loved the outdoors and was known to fish & skeet shoot with his dad. Food was an important part of his life and he was a darned good cook, he was known for his carrot cake! Mike worked hard, played hard and always had a smile for everyone. Mike had so many friends around the valley and was well liked personally and professionally. He was diagnosed with lung disease, Alpha 1 and was placed on the transplant list. After a few years, he was given the gift of life with a double lung transplant @ UC Health in Nov 2019. He thrived with his new lungs until he contracted pneumonia and sadly passed away peacefully on a beautiful October evening. He was given last rights and joined his dad, William Steele & grandmother, Kay Schoenfeldt in heaven. He’s survived by his mom, Viola Steele, sister, Cathy (husband Scott), brother Pat (wife Selina) and brother Bill Steele II. He’ll be missed dearly by his nieces & nephews, Suzanne Clark, Jason Steele, Nicholas Clark, Megan Montover & William Steele III and many of their children who just loved being around him. The family also wishes to extend their love to Jill Wentling, Mikes long time friend, for her help in caring for Mike as well as his beloved cat, Bubba. Also, thanks to Pat Gallagher for giving Mike rides to Denver, helping with everyday chores like going to the store and just being a great friend during some of the most difficult times of his life. The family thanks you two more than words can be expressed. Most importantly, our deepest gratitude goes to his brother, Pat Steele for his loving care during the last few years of Mike’s life. A celebration of life will occur in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, a donation to CARE is requested or adopt a pet in his name.