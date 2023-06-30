Obituary: Michael ‘Dana’ Eppstein

Michael 'Dana' Eppstein

October 5, 1953 – June 20, 2023

Michael ‘Dana’ Eppstein, born on October 5, 1953, peacefully passed away on June 20, 2023. He was the son of Mike and Joyce Eppstein. Dana was born in Texas but grew up in Reseda California, where he met his beloved wife, Laurie Lynn. They were married on June 6, 1976, and were together for 35 years until Laurie’s passing in 2011. They had two daughters whom they raised in the Roaring Fork Valley.

As a dedicated contractor and architect, Dana was known for his unique talent of hand drawing, a lost art in the architectural world. You could often find him in the garage or his office jamming out while working on a set of plans. He had a unique knack for detail and enjoyed working on the projects he designed, a testament to his meticulous nature. After moving around a bit in California, Dana decided to uproot and move to Colorado. In 1998, he built their cherished home in Carbondale, Colorado, where they created lasting memories as a family.

Dana had an unwavering appreciation for music. As he was nearing retirement, he and Laurie would follow their favorite band, Hall & Oates across the country, attending numerous concerts and connecting with fellow fan club members who became lifelong friends. It was his true passion.

Dana is survived by his brothers, Mark, Tom, and Matt, as well as his adoring adult children, Candace and Crystal. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul find eternal peace.

An online Zoom memorial to celebrate Dana’s life will be held later this summer, allowing friends and loved ones from near and far to come together in remembrance. If you are interested in attending, please reach out to memorial4dana@gmail.com .

To honor the memory of Dana, the family kindly requests that donations be directed to the Sticky Spoon Jammers, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, in lieu of sending flowers. Contributions can be made to support their meaningful mission via Venmo @stickyspoon. Visit facebook.com/StickySpoon for more information on their charitable cause.