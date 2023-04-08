Obituary: Michael Czajkowski

Michael Czajkowski

Provided Photo

June 7, 1939 – December 17, 2022

We are devastated to announce the passing of Michael (Mike) Czajkowski, 83, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on December 17, 2022. Michael was born June 7th, 1939, to the late Clemens Czajkowski and Felice Pachowicz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For over 40 years, Michael enjoyed his career as a faculty member at The Julliard School of New York and the Aspen Music Festival of Colorado, inspiring numerous students that have become famous, all of whom everyone reading this would know. He was an original composer of electronic and synthesizer music, influencing the world with his extensive conservatory training focusing on theory and composition. He even had the opportunity of a lifetime to collaborate with music greats like Buffy Sainte-Marie (Illuminations album) and Morton Subotnick, along with producing his album, “People The Sky.” He also directed the Aspen Center for Composition Studies, and his Aspen Festival Overture was commissioned by the festival for its 30th anniversary.

For decades, between his tenure at The Julliard School of Music and the Aspen Music Festival, Michael and his beloved wife Sandy traveled between New York and Colorado with their numerous rescue animals in their cherished airstream for over 40 years, exploring and relishing the beauty of the land.

Michael will be genuinely remembered for his tender heart, love, and passion for all people, animals, and nature, and his generosity in being a lifelong supporter of hundreds of charities.

The love of his life survives him, Sandra Czajkowski (Welter), of 62 years. A private service will be held. In lieu of gifts, the family requests planting a tree in Michael’s name or gifting to the charity of your choice.