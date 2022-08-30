Obituary: Melvin Carl Seid

Melvin Carl Seid

Provided Photo

– August 28, 2022

Melvin Carl Seid, a longtime resident of Aspen, CO passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. His brother, Les, was at his side when he took his last breath, as well as their good friend Lillie Collins. Mel had a zest for life and was active in boating, swimming, water skiing barefoot, snowmobiling and he loved tinkering with things. He graduated from the University of Miami and became an Electrical Engineer. He went on to work for Westinghouse where his brilliance was recognized and appreciated. He came to Aspen in the early 70’s and among other endeavors opened an overnight photo processing service which was a new concept in those days. He was close friends with the man, Nick DeWolf, who programmed the “dancing fountain” in downtown Aspen and Mel was responsible for maintaining the pumps after it was installed.

Mel is survived by his brother Leslie J. Seid of Lakewood, CO; his cousin Marilyn Charnas of Coconut Creek, FL, and her family. A service will be held graveside at Red Butte Cemetery, in Aspen on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at noon. He will be greatly missed.