Obituary: Matty Baker

Matty Baker

July 2, 1915 – March 18, 2021

Matilda (Matty) Baker died peacefully on March 18, 2021 at the age of 105 in Rifle, Colorado. She was born in New York City on July 2, 1915 to Morris and Rose Seiken Kassel.

A fiercely independent woman, who was ahead of her time, Matty lived on her own after her husband of 66 years, Bill, died in 2001. She continued to drive until age 100. In 2016, she moved to Colorado to be near her daughter, Maury.

Matty was an avid golfer, dance instructor, and office manager. She to loved to travel with her husband Bill.

Happy and the “boss” until the end, Matty had an indomitably positive outlook on life. She charmed everyone she met and was a role model her entire life.

Matty is survived by her sons, Paul Baker ( the late Esther), Stephen Baker (Norma), her daughter, Maury Kaplan ( Gerry), eight grandchildren, David Baker, Mitchell Baker, Kenneth Baker, Josh Baker, Scott Baker, Dana (Baker) Kaplin, Jennifer Kaplan, Rachel Kaplan Braudis, 15 great grandchildren, her brother Alvin Kassel, and by the loving and caring community at the Chateau at Rifle , the assisted living facility where she lived her last four years of life.

A celebration of Matty’s life for family and friends will be held at a future date.

Donations: Home Care and Hospice of the Valley, Glenwood Springs, CO.