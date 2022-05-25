Obituary: Mary Norma Weinkle

July 8, 1926 – May 14, 2022

Mary Norma Weinkle passed away at 95 years of age on May 14, 2022 at home in Aspen, Colorado. She lived a rich and full life.

Born on July 8, 1926 in Wilmington, NC, she was the daughter of Julius and Goldie Levine, and sister to Bernice and Albert.

Mary Norma attended Duke University where she met and married Julian Weinkle of Miami. They started and built a large family of seven children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren and a family of life-long friends.

She was active and involved in many sporting activities, including skiing, tennis, hiking and cycling.

Mary Norma opened her home to many, treasuring her friends and family. She loved to bake and host and demonstrate her extensive culinary skills, gifting many with her canned preserves and pickles.

After the children left home, Mary Norma and Julian moved to Snowmass, Colorado and then to Aspen in the late-1980s. She and Julian biked, skied and hiked the mountains and enjoyed all that Aspen offers, for the rest of their lives.

She had a green thumb, planting and maintaining productive food gardens wherever she lived. Mary Norma volunteered her time to the Aspen Valley Hospital, worked with children and supported charitable causes in their community.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Martin (Anne) (their sons Tristan (Ella )(and daughters Naja and Adena) and Ari; Jeanne (daughter Anne Pollock and son Brian Pollock (Marijean) and daughter Maeryn); William (daughters Brette, Laura (James Finder) and Daena); Andrew (daughter Sydney); James, Tom (Michaala Speijers) and Kathy (daughter Ruby).

She was laid to rest next to her beloved Julian at the Weinkle Family plot in Miami.

Mary Norma supported many charitable organizations, the arts, music education and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For those wishing to remember her through a donation, please give in Mary Norma’s name to a charity of your choice. Your charity would please her greatly.