Obituary: Mary Noone
May 8, 1956 – August 5, 2022
Mary, soul mate of Bob and mother/head wrangler of Charlie, Vallee and Claire, passed away at home on August 5, 2022. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, October 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Two Rivers Park Bandshell in Glenwood, rain or shine. For a full obituary please go to the following link: https://www.thenaturalfuneral.com/mary-vallee-huger-noone/
