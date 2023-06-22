Obituary: Mary Ellen Danser

Mary Ellen Danser

Provided Photo

– June 15, 2023

With sadness in our hearts announce the passing of Mary Ellen Danser 68. She passed away peacefully while fighting a courageous and dignified battle with cancer. She had been suffering for several months and is now at peace in a better place.

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, and best friend Don Jewkes of 31 years, two brothers Earl J. Danser in New Jersey, David H. Danser in Texas and a sister Bette Ann Danser-Rhoades in New Jersey.

Although she was raised in New Jersey, Snowmass Village, CO was her home for over 40 years. She absolutely loved the beauty of her high mountain home. She was kind, loving and steadfastly loyal to those she loved and she’ll be truly missed by all.

A celebration of Mary Ellen’s life will be held later this summer.