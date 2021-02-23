Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Droste
Droste
April 10, 1920 – February 14, 2021
Mary Elizabeth Droste passed away peacefully on Valentine’s Day, a very fitting end for such a loving woman, after 100 years, 10 months and 4 days of learning and adventure.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas she graduated from the University of Arkansas at the age of 17 and blazed a pioneering path for women in architecture when she went on to study under the famed Bauhaus architect, Mies van der Rohe at what is now Illinois Institute of Technology. She was the first female graduate pursuing such a course of study.
With her late husband Albert she had two boys, Peter and Bruce and in 1951 moved to Aspen, Colorado where she loved to garden, horseback ride, ski and attend the famous Aspen Music Festival, as a volunteer at the lemonade stand/tent.
She returned to Texas in 1975 and then moved to New Pond Village in Walpole, MA in 2016 where she thrived on new friendships, visits from children and grandchildren, and Boston Symphony concerts.
Her remains will be returned to Colorado to join her late husband in the Aspen Grove cemetery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User