Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Droste

Mary Elizabeth

Droste

April 10, 1920 – February 14, 2021

Mary Elizabeth Droste passed away peacefully on Valentine’s Day, a very fitting end for such a loving woman, after 100 years, 10 months and 4 days of learning and adventure.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas she graduated from the University of Arkansas at the age of 17 and blazed a pioneering path for women in architecture when she went on to study under the famed Bauhaus architect, Mies van der Rohe at what is now Illinois Institute of Technology. She was the first female graduate pursuing such a course of study.

With her late husband Albert she had two boys, Peter and Bruce and in 1951 moved to Aspen, Colorado where she loved to garden, horseback ride, ski and attend the famous Aspen Music Festival, as a volunteer at the lemonade stand/tent.

She returned to Texas in 1975 and then moved to New Pond Village in Walpole, MA in 2016 where she thrived on new friendships, visits from children and grandchildren, and Boston Symphony concerts.

Her remains will be returned to Colorado to join her late husband in the Aspen Grove cemetery.