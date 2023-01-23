Obituary: Mary Doyle

Mary Doyle

She would be appalled if I were to indicate anything that would indicate her age when she passed on our 30th Anniversary, January 13th, 2023.

Mary was the first born of 5 children to Frances and Pat Doyle. Pat was a famous New York City crime reporter, mainly for the New York Daily News. Pat was in the Guinness Book of World Records, for covering the most murders. I tell you this because it was an important part of her life. She met many persons of significance thru her Dad such as Richard Nixon whom she was pen pals with and she considered Bobo Rockefeller as her second mother.

Born in the Bronx, her father eventually moved the family across the Hudson River to New Jersey where she grew up. She went to high school at the Academy of the Holy Angels & graduated from Engelwood Cliffs College with a Liberal Arts degree. I always said of her that “you can take the girl out of The City but you can’t take The City out of the girl.” So for a time she worked on 5th Avenue and did some modeling. She also traveled around the country. She was quick to share her stories with friends. It was her brother, Terry that drew her to Colorado several times and eventually to Aspen.

We met in early December of 1989 at the Paradise Club (now the Belly Up). Tight red sweater, short black skirt and red lipstick. At the time she was trying to help her brother with a venture of his while working at Aspen Exotics. After for Hillis Furs and later was convinced by a friend, was hired as a Customer Service Rep at Atlantic Aviation. Since there was a woman named Mary already employed, she chose from then on to be called Doyle. Her new co-workers there became friends and they would call her Doylie.

Besides me, she is survived by her sister Deirdre Tolhurst of Salado Texas, brothers Terry Doyle, somewhere in New Zealand, Brian Doyle, Salado Texas and Rory Doyle, Orangeburg New York, niece “Little” Mary and nephews Patrick & Eric.

It is with great love and pain that I submit this.

“Disco” Dan Kinney