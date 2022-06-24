Obituary: Marsha Morris Hochfield

Marsha Morris Hochfield

October 2, 1944 – June 14, 2022

From Playboy Bunny to mother of three and grandmother to six, her life was shortened by cancer far too early. Marsha is survived by her two boys, Jeff Dorner and Craig Morris, her daughter JRay Lieberman and her six grandchildren, AJ (30), Tori (28), Jordan (13), Holden (4), Indie Mae (2) and baby Jude (just 3 months old).

As a child and until she was 40, Marsha’s well-lived life took her from the shores of New Jersey to Los Angeles, California before moving to Aspen, Colorado in 1985. She was an actress and writer, and ultimately “retired” to Aspen and co-founded the Second Time Around Watch Company at the Little Nell Hotel which later became Hochfield Jewelers.

Marsha would be described by everyone that knew her as being beyond caring and abundantly thoughtful, and her calling was to be “of service” to all in her path. Marsha was secretly a thrill seeker willing to “jump” or explore with any of her kids or grandkids and her laugh was infectious. Marsha will be remembered as show-stopping gorgeous in a Marilyn Monroe kind of way, but it was her generous heart and kind soul that her family and friends will miss and cherish.

Her children share an after-life vision of Marsha cuddled up in bed, surrounded by her lifetime of dogs, with candy and popcorn stashed around her bed while watching a variety of shows and movies – Netflix was her favorite escape! Marsha had a dramatic impact on so many lives and she will be missed by so many…the world lost an extra special lady on June 14, 2022 at 1:30 pm and thankfully, she was surrounded and literally held by her family as she peacefully passed away.

A celebration of Marsha’s life will take place in Aspen, Colorado in September 2022.