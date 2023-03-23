Obituary: Mark McElroy

Mark McElroy

Provided Photo

October 27, 1953 – March 11, 2023

Born in Flagler, CO to Lawrence and Eunice McElroy, October 27, 1953, to a loving family of nine. Brothers and sisters, include Mickey (Gene) Hase, Margaret (Gary) Hanagan, Patricia, Charolette, Larry (Nancy), Mike, Lester (Diane) McElroy and Kristy (Tony) Ornelas. Nieces, nephews, cousins, too numerous to list but loved deeply.

To encapsulate in a few short paragraphs an amazing husband and father is a daunting task. Each of our sons from our blended marriage has contributed to this notice.

Noah McElroy (Amie), our oldest said, “Dad was always willing to try something new, diving headfirst into a new hobby.” Caleb McElroy, our middle son interjected this, “He never gave up on the people he loved.” James Molde (Amanda) our youngest son added “Mark…a great husband, father, and man. I will love you always Mark. Thank you for the amazing memories. “

Finally, Maureen McElroy, wife. For 27 beautiful years Mark enriched and challenged mine. He fed my soul with his passion for life, nature, adventure, keen intelligence, and humor. His spirit will illuminate my soul forever. He was truly a gift to all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ballard Funeral Home, Cody, WY.