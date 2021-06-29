Obituary: Mark Bradley
June 1, 2021
Mark Bradley has died, aged 92. His sister Claire Bradley Feder died one week later. The Bradleys’ connection to Aspen dates to 1888: Mark’s father was born here. The family settled on West Hallam in 1893 but departed in 1903, except Mark’s grandfather who stayed until 1926.
Mark moved to the Aspen area in 1991 near his dear friends Betty Weiss and the Ed Hansen family, and later Helen Doane and family.
Mark’s ex-wife Elizabeth Tucker predeceased him. He is survived by three nephews. Those who mourn Mark: consider a donation to Aspen Homeless Shelter (www.aspenhomelessshelter.org).
