Obituary: Mark A. Bradley

Mark A. Bradley

Provided Photo

Mark A. Bradley

June 1, 2021

Mark A. Bradley passed away on June 1, 2021, after an accident in his home in Basalt, Colorado. He was 92. His connection to Aspen was probably as long as anyone’s.

He was raised in Chicago, and before becoming a full-time Aspen resident, Mark purchased condominiums in Aspen Square in 1971, where he ultimately served as Board president. It was said that the Bradley family lived in the 1880s on the present site of Aspen Square. Louis F. Bradley, Mark’s father, was born at home there in March 1889.

Between 1890 and 1893, the Bradley family struggled to make ends meet on a remote ranch in Snowmass, returning to Aspen in 1893 to a house built by Mark’s grandfather, Lewis Bradley, on West Hallam Street. The entire family moved to Spokane in 1903 except for Mark’s stubborn grandfather who remained in Aspen until 1926, never losing hope that he would find silver nuggets.

When he was only 15 years old, still in high school, Mark was admitted to the University of Chicago in 1944 on a full scholarship, graduating in 1947 with a Bachelor in Philosophy. He was drafted into the Army in 1950, serving in Alaska, and was discharged honorably in 1952. Mark worked from the 1950s to 1980s as a publishing executive for Regensteiner Press in Chicago.

Since 1991, Mark chose to live full time in the Aspen area because of the exceptional physical and cultural attractions of the area and to be close to his now late, dear friend Betty Weiss and her family, as well part-time residents Ed and Julia Hansen and their family. Mark more recently lived in Basalt, which he characterized as the quintessential Colorado mining town. In recent years, he was extremely grateful for the friendship and loving attention of Helen Doane and her family, and the faithful support of ace accountant Mark Kittay.

Mark was an avid downhill and cross-country skier well into his 70s. He knew all four local mountains intimately and enjoyed lunches at Ashcroft. As he got older, he particularly enjoyed starting his ski day from the Tiehack parking lot and skiing Buttermilk’s world class cruiser runs.

Mark was a world traveler, a great lover of music, and a connoisseur of the arts in Aspen, New York, and Paris. He was a longstanding member of the Opera Club at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. His vinyl music collection ranged from the 1760s to the 1960s, with recordings of chamber music, opera, symphonies, and the Stones, the Beatles and other Woodstock era contemporaries.

Most importantly, he was a gentleman. He was friends with many of the people who helped shape Aspen in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. There was not a restaurant in Aspen or Basalt that didn’t know him on a first name basis.

Mark was married for several years to the former Elizabeth Tucker of New York, who predeceased him. His only sibling, Claire Bradley Feder, died unexpectedly exactly one week after Mark, in Atherton, California. He is survived by three loving nephews, Judson, Sean, and Augie Feder, and their families, all of California. The family requests that those seeking to honor Mark consider donating in his name to the Aspen Homeless Shelter (www.aspenhomelessshelter.org).