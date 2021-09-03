Obituary: Marion Getz

Marion Getz

Provided Photo

Marion Getz

November 10, 1934 – August 19, 2021

Marion Byrne Getz, age 86, died on August 19, 2021, peacefully at her home in Arvada, Colorado. Born November 10, 1934, in Charleston West Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late William Eston Randolph “Peck” Byrne II and Frances Parrent Byrne. Her family roots can be traced back to 1635 when her ancestors made the pilgrimage from Great Britain to the Americas.

Marion lived her younger years in Yuma, Arizona and graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Biology in 1955. She thoroughly enjoyed being a stewardess with United Airlines before falling in love (and marrying) William Murray “Bill” Getz (1956) and starting a family in Wilmette, Illinois. Marion was a ‘hands on’ mom, dividing her time between swim meets, hockey games, PTA, Girl Scouts, and more.

Marion’s second love was Aspen, Colorado. Two-week family ski vacations starting in the mid-60s, soon grew to 4-weeks of skiing and the entire summer, and then building a home in Snowmass in 1971. She was a lover of the great outdoors and enjoyed skiing, hiking, kayaking and river rafting. Marion finally moved the family there in 1976 making her a full-time Aspen resident. She was very proud of the business she built there, The Byrne-Getz Gallery, which opened in 1982.

Marion was preceded in death by: brother-Bill Byrne, son-Robert Getz, grandson-Jamie Getz, cat-Gulliver and her ‘ever faithful’ black lab-BG Gal.

Marion is survived by: daughters-Cindy Wilson and Pam Getz, sons-Randolph Getz and Richard Getz, grandchildren-Megan Kazmar & AJ Wilson, Michael Getz & Morgan Moore, Nathan & Nico Getz, William & Jordan Getz, and great grandchildren-Malena & Alex Kazmar.