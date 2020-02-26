Obituary: Margery Shanks

Margery Shanks

Provided Photo

Margery (Claus) Shanks passed away peacefully Feb. 7, 2020 in Carbondale, CO.

Margery was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Oct. 8, 1933 to William and Veronica Claus. She was one of five children and the only girl among 4 brothers. As a young adult she loved the creative process and held jobs at a florist shop and at a department store dressing windows. She attended Ursuline College where she earned a Fine Arts Degree.

She married Robert Shanks and had 3 children. She and Bob lived in many places; Pittsburgh, PA, Salem, IN, Cincinnati, OH, Hudson, OH, and Toledo, OH.

While Marge enjoyed sports, antiques, and having fun, her foremost interest was art. She was the proud owner of The Duncan Gallery in Hudson, OH for 27 years. Her goal was to showcase local artists as well as provide quality artwork of all kinds to everyone. She promoted local artists which inspired national attention and international recognition as far away as the US Embassy in Oslo, Norway. Her customers respected her expertise and her friendship and many would spend hours with her learning about art and chatting about life.

She showed us the light, showered us with love, and put others before herself. There’s such a thing as a man’s man, but she was a woman’s woman who inspired so many young women to believe in themselves, to act with independence, and to reject traditional stereotypes.

Marge will be greatly missed by her 3 children ; Robbie, Dorian, and Carey as well as surviving brothers along with their families.

Services are being planned for Toledo, Ohio and Aspen, Colorado in April and August respectively.

In lieu of flowers for the family or for Marge, please consider a donation to your local arts chamber, school, or museum in Marge’s name.