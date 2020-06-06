Obituary: Marc Schapiro

Marc Schapiro

Provided Photo

October 10, 1957 ~ May 28, 2020

Marc Schapiro passed suddenly from this world on May 28, 2020 at his home in downtown Denver, Colorado. He was 62 years old.

Marc was born in Texas October 10, 1957. He grew up in Flemington NJ.

He graduated from Hunterdon Central High School in 1975 where he was the Photography Editor then Managing Editor of the school newspaper “The Lamp” and the Editor in Chief of the yearbook, “The Echo,” the year that he graduated. He was additionally in National Honor Society.

Marc then attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, from 1975-1979. He received a BS degree in Agricultural Finance from Cornell and went on to get an MBA in Marketing and Finance at the University of Denver.

Marc moved to Denver, Colorado upon his graduation from Cornell because he loved the mountains and was an avid skier. In addition to skiing Marc was an accomplished photographer who loved taking pictures of nature and landscapes. Out of college, Marc went to work at the Bel-Rea Institute of Animal Technology. After one year as Director, Marc became a partner in the school and the business grew consistently over the next 14 years. Marc’s business and marketing prowess caused the school to be a huge success and its growth exploded. Marc remained the Controller / Partner of the school, which became the largest veterinary technician school in the world until he retired in 2016. Marc planned to pursue his passions of skiing, nature, traveling and photography in retirement.

Marc was also named one of the Distinguished Classmates of Cornell’s Class of 1979 at the 25th Reunion.

In addition to being a brilliant businessman, Marc was a kind and tenderhearted soul with a beautiful smile that melted hearts. He loved to ski and camp with “his boys” and they travelled extensively. He was a die-hard Broncos fan and learned to love watching baseball. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas with his best friend as well. Marc was a gentle man and a gentleman who was truly one of a kind. He had a heart of gold and was appreciative of every kindness shown him.

His two sons, Eric, 34 and Craig, 31, and his Aunt Claire of Wayne, NJ survive Marc. His lifelong best friend Richard Katzman of San Diego and the love of his life, Deborah Montross, whom he had known since high school, also survive him.

Memorial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to “Challenge Aspen” would be greatly appreciated. Challenge Aspen’s mission is “making possibilities for people with disabilities” by helping them to ski. This was a volunteer group with which Marc participated and it was very close to his heart. He had hoped and planned to spend his later years helping people ski who, without help, wouldn’t have been able. (Challenge Aspen, P.O. Box 6639, Snowmass Village, CO 81615, http://www.challengeaspen.org)

Marc often said that his “soul was in Aspen” and it was certainly his happy place.