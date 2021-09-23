Obituary: Marc Friedberg

Marc Friedberg

August 7, 1938 – September 18, 2021

Marc Friedberg passed peacefully on September 18, 2021 with this loving wife, Karen, by his side. Marc struggled with cancer for over a decade and was so grateful to his medical team for the compassionate care he received.

Born in South Africa on August 7, 1938, Marc, at the age of 18 and after graduating with a business degree, immigrated to the United States to pursue further studies at UCLA. He eventually moved to Laguna Beach, California with his young daughter, Sabisha, while finding his niche in real estate development.





His love of art guided him to the Newport Harbor Art Museum where he volunteered as Acquisition Chairman. It was here, in 1977 that Marc met his future wife, Karen Cole. One year later, while attending the Aspen Design Conference, Marc so fell in love with “Aspen in summer” that he soon made plans to leave the beach for the mountains. Marc and Karen bought their first home on Shady Lane and married on October 3, 1982. After obtaining his Colorado real estate license Marc joined the firm of Mason and Morse and later Joshua Saslove. Marc became one of Aspen’s most successful and highly respected brokers.

He loved and appreciated every day in the mountains. Marc enjoyed skiing, tennis and hiking. In later years yoga became an important element. Throughout his life he was passionate about the arts including graphic, modern dance, jazz and architecture.

Marc continuously gave back to the Aspen community through his involvement in the arts and civic activities. He served as a Board Trustee member at the Aspen Art Museum during its transition from the previous Mill St. location to downtown Aspen. He led the opposition to reintroduce a rail service on the Rio Grande Trail, Aspen’s most frequently used open space. He served on the Citizen’s Town Planning Association and most recently advocated for the location of the new Aspen City Hall.

Karen and Marc travelled extensively over the years and Paris remained his favorite city outside of Aspen. In August, 2018 when he knew he was quite ill he took his family members to Cape Town to celebrate his 80th birthday and to say goodbye to his brother and his South African family .

Marc is survived by his wife and soulmate of 39 years, Karen; daughter Sabisha Friedberg; brother Clive Friedberg; step daughters Tamara Cole Ramos, Kirsten Cole Barrera and Kendra Cole Neves who preceded Marc in death.

Marc was a kind and generous man who always looked for the good in people. He was grateful for the beautiful life he enjoyed in marriage, in Aspen. He requested no memorial but made an effort to say goodbye to his most valued friends. He had suggested for anyone wishing to remember him in a significant way to donate to Hospice of the Valley, Pathfinders or your favorite non-profit. To quote Marc, “Be kind to yourself and others, Namaste.”