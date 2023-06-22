Obituary: “Mack” William Luther McDuffey III

"Mack" William Luther McDuffey III

September 8, 1946 – May 29, 2023

William Luther McDuffey III, known to all as “Mack” 76, of Carbondale, Colorado went home to be with his eternal savior on May 29th 2023 (Memorial Day), peacefully surrounded by the love he had nurtured all his life. His homecoming was preceded by his father William Luther McDuffey Jr. and Mother Mary Jean McDuffey. He was the loving husband of Teri Luck, united in marriage on June 25, 1972. Father to Erin and wife Katie, Kelsie and husband Sean and Brandon. Best friend and Pa to granddaughter Kalli Duty. Brother to Robert (Debbie), Larry (Teresa), Terry (Charlsie), Julia (Larry Keith), Uncle to many cherished nieces and nephews. Mack proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 – 1991. He worked for the State of Missouri from 1978 until his retirement in June 2012 when he moved to Carbondale. Mack never knew a stranger and always looked out for everyone he met. He would give selflessly and generously to anyone in need. Mack extended his love and played the role of father, confidant, and mentor to many, turning friends into family. His desire in life was to make everyone around him as happy as he knew they deserved to be. He is famously known for blessing all around him with an “I love you and I’m so proud of you!”

Mack’s legacy will continue to live on at “Mack’s Homesteady” a dream he started with his family. Family and friends are invited to help us honor the incredible life of Mack with a celebration of life at his Homesteady on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Please contact the family for details. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mack’s Homesteady memorial fund at Alpine Bank of Carbondale, CO.