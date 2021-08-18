Obituary: Luetta Whitson

Luetta Whitson

Provided Photo

Luetta Whitson

September 15, 1931 – August 10, 2021

Luetta Whitson, age 89, died on August 10th, 2021 peacefully in her sleep at home. Born September 15, 1931 in Aspen, Colorado, Luetta was the daughter of the late Owen and Maymie Kearns. The family’s history runs deep in the Aspen valley back to silver mining and ranching, even through “The Quiet Years.” Luetta graduated Aspen High School in 1948, and was a long-time employee for the Aspen Skiing Company as the Controller prior to retirement.

Known as “Lulu” to many, Luetta was a member of the Catholic Church, as well as the Women’s Literary Club which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019. She also enjoyed hiking with her beloved dogs over the years, was an avid reader, and enjoyed card games—or perhaps just the company. Luetta was kind-hearted, intelligent, quick-witted, and altruistic beyond compare. She was the keystone of her family, with unwavering dedication to generations of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and recently GREAT GREAT grandchildren. Lulu was direct and to the point, with valuable advice and wisdom… such as “only two ways money works- spend less or make more.” She was hard-working and lead by example with family, colleagues, and strangers. She paved the way for strong women, ensuring all in her family knew the words to “I am Woman Hear me Roar” at a young age.

Luetta was preceded in death by: sister- Patricia Maddalone, brother-Thomas Kearns, granddaughter- Cheryl Hamlin, Great Grandson- oshua Fields.

Luetta is survived by: daughter- Linda (Jim) Hamlin; grandchildren- Connie (Matt) Power; great grandchildren- Christopher (Kaitlyn) Hamlin, Andrew Meador, Hunter Long, Jack Power, Tess Power; great great grandchildren- Matthew Fields, Ayden Fields, Ava Meador; sisters-in-law- Joyce Christiansen Kearns, Niece Marlene Popish Maddalone, Susan (Mike) Barrena, and Jerry Kearns; and multitudes of great nieces and nephews

Mass service will be Friday, the 27 of August, 2021 at 11:00AM at St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church, 397 White Hill Rd, Carbondale, CO 81623. Reception will follow

In lieu of flower please consider making a memorial contribution in Luetta Whitson’s name to Lift-up, Tom’s Door, the Basalt Library, or a similar organization of your choice.