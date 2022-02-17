Obituary: Lowell “Pete” Bair

September 12, 1935 – February 15, 2022

Lowell “Pete” Bair, of Basalt, passed away in his home on Tuesday morning February 15, 2022. Pete was born to Elwood and Alta Bair September 12, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up on Bair Ranch in Glenwood Canyon, and moved to Basalt as a teenager.

Pete met his wife, Virginia “Gingie” Grant while attending Basalt High School. During his senior year there was a shortage of bus drivers (similar to today), and Pete stepped up and was hired to drive the Missouri Heights bus route!

Pete and Gingie were married on June 4, 1955, and they had three boys. Pete began his career as a controls engineer for Honeywell in Denver. He and his family moved back to Basalt in the mid 60’s when he started his own heating contracting business, HydroTemp Inc., installing plumbing and heating for many of Aspen’s luxury houses well into the 1980’s.

As a dedicated, life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pete was instrumental in getting a church building built for the Aspen congregation. He served in the Meeker Stake presidency and was the Aspen Branch President for several years. Serving a mission for his church was always a dream of his, and in 1998-99 Pete and Gingie spent 18 months as missionaries in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Those who knew Pete will remember him for his quick, witty sense of humor, which he maintained until his last days.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Alta; his brother, Steve; and his oldest son, David. He is survived by his wife, Gingie Bair; brother Dean (Loretta); sister-in-law, Alice Bair; two sons, Michael (Lyn), and Duane (Kristen); daughter-in-law, Sherri Bair; 10 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel in Glenwood Springs.