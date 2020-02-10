Obituary: Lorna Waddington

Lorna Waddington 1930 – 2020

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1930. She asked for her first pair of skis at age 9, a defining moment in her life. She earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of Manitoba in nutrition. At age 23 her love of skiing called again and all alone she boarded a train for Aspen, Colorado. Upon her arrival she looked up at Aspen Mountain with the stars in the background and knew she was exactly where she was supposed to be. There she met the love of her life Charles “Chuck” Waddington. They married in 1953 and together built a lodge at the foot of Aspen Mountain, the Chalet Lisl, which they operated until 1976 when they moved to Durango, Colorado. Chuck would laugh when he would say they spent 56 “long miserable years” together. They skied until the windsurfing bug grabbed them both and then they spent winters in La Ventana/El Sergento, Baja California Sur, where they were beloved members of the community, and summers in Durango. She became a US citizen in 1960 so she could vote for John F Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck and survived by her sister Barbara Stoker, and daughters, Liz McCormack (Steve), Ruth Rydiger, grandkids, Craig McCormack, Erin Purcell (Kord), Kerry Rydiger and Amanda Rydiger. She also leaves behind many wonderful friends who are going to miss her. A celebration of her life will be in the summer when we hike up to the meadow on Engineer Mountain, per her wishes. Please, in lieu of flowers, which we all know she has loved being the gardener she was. Instead donate to one of her favorite charities, Music in the Mountains, La Plata Quilters, the library, Mercy Hospice, Meals on Wheels or anything that serves people or animals. We’d like to also take this time to thank the wonderful staff at Mercy Hospice, they were so wonderful and made her feel like a princess at the end. We don’t know what we would have done without them.