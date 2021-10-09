Obituary: Loren Ryerson

Loren Ryerson

Provided Photo

November 28, 1982 – October 4, 2021

Beloved son, brother, and friend Loren Martin Ryerson sadly passed away on the morning of October 4th, 2021 at 38 years old. Loren was the son of Mary and Loren Ryerson and a 2001 graduate of Aspen High School. He attended University of Arizona and has lived in the Roaring Fork Valley permanently for the last 16 years.

Loren is described as the most loving and caring brother, and deeply loyal friend to many. He dedicated his joy and time being a supportive brother to Johnny, Michael, Daniel, and Christopher. He made sure to remind everyone that he was the most handsome of the brothers, citing his piercing blue eyes and that he was the only brother with two dimples. His love for his family was unmatched.

Loren became a local icon in the Roaring Fork Valley by his willingness to talk with anyone and everyone. There were no limits to the variety of conversations you might have when you spoke with Loren. Loren was a Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avalanche, Broncos, Rockies, and Manchester United expert. If anyone needed a stat line or the start time to any event, Loren was your man. Loren was unapologetically loving and would take time for anyone that needed it. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to share a chat or a game day with him at Zane’s.

Loren was a curator of stories, love, laughter, and jokes. If you spent any amount of time with him you would almost immediately be regaled with a story or a recap of last night’s game. Loren might have been on his phone when you saw him, but he was simply curating a personalized selection of memes or pictures to send to everyone (even our parents who have no idea what a meme is). His love and his laughter was unique to each and every relationship he fostered.

Loren held more knowledge than the average Jeopardy contestant, he was a trivia expert, and a board game aficionado. We always joked that when we taught Loren a new board game, we would win about 2 games before he soundly defeated us. He was a stickler for rules.

Loren was in great health, mind, and spirit; and was so excited for what the future held. Gone far too soon, we all wish we could fall into one of his patented bear hugs right about now.

Loren is survived by his parents, Mary and Loren, his brothers, Michael (Emily), Daniel (Allie), and Christopher Ryerson. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Casey Ryerson and Paternal and Maternal grandparents.

His relations in the valley include, Charlie Martin & family, Ned Ryerson & family, Bunny Harrison & family, George Ryerson, and William Casey.

A celebration of life will be held for him on Sunday, October 10th, from 2pm to 5pm at Bumps restaurant. We hope to see everyone there and encourage you to wear Broncos, Avs, Manchester United, or Rockies gear. We ask that you please wear a mask.