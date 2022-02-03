Obituary: Lonnie Dean Bones

January 28, 1949 – November 6, 2021

Our father, Lonnie Bones, the son of Harold and Beverly Bones was born on January 28, 1949, and died peacefully on November 6, 2021. He is survived by his three children Yalonda, Chad, and Jesse, his sisters Diane, Donna, brother Larry and his wife Roxanna. Dad and mom brought us out to Aspen way back in 1976 and we all immediately fell in love with the majestic mountains and the clean crisp Rocky Mountain air. There wasn’t much that he enjoyed more than being up in the sky flying his Dragonfly airplane, getting on his motorcycle riding on the curvy mountain roads, being on the lake barefoot waterskiing, and eating chicken and noodles.

Lonnie and Anita Bones became Jehovah’s Witnesses in Aspen in 1976. Lonnie learned that the Bible holds out the hope of a resurrection which drew him to learn more about the bible’s promises as he very much looked forward to seeing his father again who had died at a young age. Lonnie’s love for creation and the beautiful Colorado mountains strengthened his bond with Jehovah and his son Jesus. He spent the rest of his life doing his best to serve them faithfully.

One day in 1992, dad found this little shack in Basalt and thought it would be a good idea to open a Barber Shop. It’s been almost thirty years since then and in that time, the relationships that have been built are absolutely, amazing. The love and support the family have received by so many in this community has truly touched our hearts. Dad was never sitting still, he was full of life and always a jokester. Dad you will be severely missed by so many, but like you firmly believed…we will see you again in ‘Paradise!’, Luke 23:43; Rev 21:3-4.

Lonnie’s memorial service will be held via Zoom on Sunday February 6th, 2022 at 2pm MST. The public is welcome and those who join on a computer will have a chance to visit with friends and family through Zoom Breakout rooms after the service. The Zoom code is 878 1902 8173. No password is required.