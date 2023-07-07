Obituary: Lisa Gottlieb Bush

Lisa Gottlieb Bush

Provided Photo

December 30, 1961 – July 5, 2023

Lisa Gottlieb Bush, 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 5, 2023 after having battled cancer for over 13 years with amazing grace, dignity, and courage. She is survived by her mother, Gail Gottlieb, husband, Alan Bush, and their sons, Alexander (26) and Nathan (22). Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Stanley Gottlieb and her older brothers, Todd and Lou.

After studying graphic design at Colorado State University, Lisa settled in Aspen, working at Collen/Rose Graphic Design, then opening her own graphic design business. She met Alan during a telemark clinic he was teaching at Aspen Highlands. They married atop Aspen Mountain on July 3, 1994. Lisa’s greatest pride was her children, Alexander and Nathan. She later found fulfillment as a substitute teacher. After earning her teaching license from Western Colorado University, she became a special education math teacher at the Aspen Schools, until her advancing cancer forced her retirement.

Lisa was known for her unwavering love, care, and devotion to her family and friends. She excelled in both Nordic and Alpine skiing, indulging her passion for the mountains, the outdoors, and traveling the world. Lisa’s life had profound meaning and she had a larger than life impact on those around her.

A memorial service will be held at the Aspen Chapel and live streamed on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, Lisa requested charitable donations to Pathfinders Aspen and the Aishel House in Houston, Texas. A Celebration of her Life will be held and announced later.

Lisa Gottlieb Bush will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her radiant spirit, love for life, and memories will always be cherished. May her life forever be a blessing!