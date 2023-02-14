Obituary: Linda Amundson Crouch

Linda Amundson Crouch

Provided Photo

February 15, 1946 – February 12, 2023

Linda Lee Amundson was born to Oren and Irene Amundson on February 15th, 1946 in Duluth, MN. In 1952 her family relocated to Southern California. Linda graduated from Lakewood High School in Long Beach, California and then continued with her studies attending California State University Long Beach graduating in 1968. She went on to complete her Master’s in Education becoming a teacher in Southern California in 1970.

As fate would have it, she was offered a leave of absence from her teaching job in 1974 and decided to spend a winter in Aspen, Colorado. Falling in love with the mountains, skiing, and hiking then meeting her future husband, Don Crouch, at The Red Onion, Linda took a leap of faith relocating to Aspen.

In 1978, Linda and Don married and soon after welcomed their first son, Carter Crouch, in 1980 followed by their daughter, Ashley (Crouch) Denny, in 1983. During the children’s formative years, Linda was a devoted mother traveling throughout the state to hockey matches for Carter and attending countless Nutcrackers watching Ashley perform. She worked as a substitute teacher with the Aspen School District and pursued additional studies as a remedial reading educator.

As the children grew, Linda found deep satisfaction and excellence in a career as a sales associate with the luxury tour operator in Aspen, Ski.com. She was proud of her achievement as a consistent top producer and reveled in creating and organizing complex ski vacations for her clients. In addition to career success, she found lasting friendships with her co-workers.

An ambitious, independent woman she had a zest for life, a love of travel and an adventurous spirit. Annual family vacations evolved into a deep passion of worldwide travel with Don frequenting her favorite destinations in Southeast Asia and Africa. A voracious reader, whip-smart and lover of friends and family, Linda was an avid participant in her book club and spent her free time traveling to California to visit her sister and children.

Later in life she began her toughest battle yet. She fought a long and courageous battle with MSA, Multiple System Atrophy. It was an inspirational, courageous fight punctuated with several setbacks, which Linda triumphed through. She fought hard, maintaining her dignity to the very end and keeping her eye on the prize, spending time with family and friends. She maintained a positive disposition, never once complaining about a condition that systematically wore her down, and never wallowing in self-pity.

Among many things, she will be remembered for her fabulous sense of fashion, dedication to family and friends, and love of Kleenex tissue. She is survived by her husband Don Crouch, sister Phyllis Meckler, son Carter Crouch, daughter Ashley (Crouch) Denny, daughter-in-law, Christy Kim and son-in-law, Steve Denny.

We will have a celebration of Linda’s incredible life at The Snowmass Club, Friday February 17th from 3-7pm, and all her friends and acquaintances are invited to join in the celebration. In lieu of flowers, Linda would appreciate donations to Parkinson’s Foundation, parkinsonsfoundation.org, and our local Bridging Bionics Foundation, bridgingbionics.org.