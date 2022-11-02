Obituary: Leigh Letson

Leigh Letson

Provided Photo

February 7, 1954 – November 2, 2022

Leigh Alan Letson, age 68 of Basalt, Colorado passed away November 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Yvonne. Survived by his sons, Deke (Kinsley) and Cassidy; grandchildren, Hailey, Wyatt and Jace; sister Lynn (Jerry), brothers Larry (Kay), Lon (Irene); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins, and his beloved dog Sunny. Leigh was born in Waukesha,Wisconsin and graduated from Waukesha South High School. After college he moved to Colorado and loved the small town life he found in Basalt. Leigh was a devoted pet owner and loved every dog he adopted. He enjoyed sports, camping, hiking, snowshoeing, and flying. Leigh will be missed by us all. Think of him the next time you play with a dog, take a hike in the great outdoors, or have breakfast in a small town cafe.

The family will host a celebration of life in Wisconsin at a later date.