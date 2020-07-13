Obituary: Larry Leeper
February 25, 1950 – June 7, 2020 Larry Leeper, 70, of Ouray, CO passed away following a freak windstorm. Larry grew up in Farmington, IL & graduated from the U. of Illinois. Aspen became his home where he became a general contractor (Customline Construction). He met Alice when she yelled ‘single’ on Ruthie’s Run on Aspen Mtn, and married her. Larry was a member of the Aspen Fire Depart. and became chief before moving to Ouray in 1994. He was Fire Chief of Log Hill and a member of Ouray Fire Depart. He was a member of the Baptist Church (Crossroads) in Aspen, and on several softball teams. Alice and Larry lived in Aspen for 21 years and Ouray for 26 years. They visited 6 continents in Larry’s 60th year. They were each other’s best friend and were married 44 years. Larry has 3 ‘kids’. Jeremy and family live in Victor, ID and Janelle and family and Owen live in Jackson, WY. Larry lived his life to the fullest. His daughter asked him a few weeks ago what was left on his bucket list and he said nothing. ‘I’ve done everything.’
