Obituary: Larry F. Ferguson

Larry Ferguson December 23, 1922 – July 18, 2020 Larry F. Ferguson passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, following a long battle with a good life. He was born in Bainbridge, Georgia, in 1922, to Grace Halstead of Bainbridge and Larry Ferguson of Spartanburg, South Carolina. A graduate of Texas A&M class of 1945, Mr. Ferguson attended SMU Law School and for forty years had an active Income, Gift and Estate Tax practice as a Texas CPA. He was admitted and practiced before the Bar of the U.S. Tax Court. He owned and operated a securities firm for ten years, held a seat on the Pacific Coast Stock Exchange, and the Galveston Cotton Exchange. In 1984 he was appointed by the Texas Governor to the Board of the Texas Aeronautics Commission. He served as Chairman of the Highland Park (Texas) community League, an organization encouraging interest in good local government, and as a Councilman overseeing finance. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner. He held a FAA Commercial pilot license and regularly flew a Cessna twin engine 421-C until November 1999. He served as an instructor pilot in World War II in the Army Air Corps, and was jet rated militarily in 1950. He attributes any success in life to his education and training after entering Texas A&M in September 1941, Battery A, F.A., a fabulous experience that can only be had once. An avid skier, the family enjoyed many trips to their residence in Aspen, Colorado, acquired in 1964. He was a member of the Dallas Country Club and Little Sandy Hunting and Fishing Club, Hawkins, Texas, serving many years on the Little Sandy board and as secretary for over five years. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Ferguson Arrieta, and son L. Ford Ferguson III. He is survived by his youngest daughter, Kathryn Ferguson, and his second wife and companion of over thirty years, Sandra Larsen of Niagara, Wisconsin. There will be a private family gathering to celebrate his life as per his wishes. An online guest registry is available at rodenpryor.com.

