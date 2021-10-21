Obituary: Kyle Obuhanick

Kyle Obuhanick

Provided Photo

– October 4, 2021

On Monday, October 4th, 2021, Kyle Obuhanick passed away at the age of 34.

Kyle was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend–simply the best–and we will never forget the love, friendship, and infectious smile and laughter that he brought to all of us. He was passionate, kind, loving, supportive, giving and strong. If you were lucky enough to have met “Obie”, you know he had a huge heart and made the lives of everyone he came across better. In doing so, he made the most profound and meaningful impact one can during one’s short time here on earth.

Kyle was born and raised in Carbondale, Colorado and attended Aspen High School before going to The Gunnery in Connecticut. He returned to Colorado and pursued his degree at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He was a man of many interests, but ice hockey was his passion from a very young age. He played through all the levels of the Aspen Junior Hockey program, and became a valuable leader on defense in his High School years. Everybody who ever played with him, or against him for that matter, will remember his toothy grin and his pure love for the sport.

After college, Kyle joined the Littleton Hockey Association, and since 2011 had dedicated himself to coaching and mentoring young players. He was beloved by his fellow coaches and by his players and their parents for his passion, leadership and generosity of spirit, and he made significant and lasting impressions on the development of hundreds of young men and women over the years. Kyle’s love and optimism were contagious and reverberated throughout the lives of his friends and family.

Kyle is survived by his mother Linda, older brother Cody, three nieces Paige, Hannah, and Fiona, and countless friends. Please keep Obie’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Hug your family and friends tighter. Kyle, you will always be remembered and loved. Thank you for being our Obie.

A celebration of Kyle’s life has been planned for November 6th at the Littleton Hockey Facility. An as of yet unscheduled memorial will also take place in Aspen Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Kyle Obuhanick Foundation, Inc. which is a newly formed Colorado non-profit which will provide funds to young athletes in the Littleton Hockey program to offset travel and equipment costs for those who would not otherwise be able to afford it. All of us who loved him will work hard to keep alive his passion for ice hockey and the development of boys and girls into young men and women of character for years to come; we cannot think of a greater legacy to honor Kyle. Please send donations to the newly created Venmo account: @kofoundation or mail to

Julian Hernandez

3595 West 24th Ave Denver CO 80211