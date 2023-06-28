Obituary: Kody Hornburg

Kody Hornburg

Provided Photo

November 10, 1988 – May 18, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce that Kody Hornburg passed away in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of May 18th, in San Diego, Ca. Kody’s full obituary can be found at the link below and messages can be left there for the family. Included as well is a link for a go fund me account that has been set up for his 20 month old son Julian.

“Make Every Beat Count”

A memorial celebration for Kody will be held for family and friends on July 8th at 3:00 at the Aspen Historical Society.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/san-diego-ca/kody-hornburg-11305008

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honor-kody-through-his-son-julian?member=27027423&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined