Obituary: Kimberly Terry
Kimberly Louise Terry. 56, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Lutheran Medical Center which was the same hospital where she was born. Kim met the love of her life, Shawn Terry and they were married on July 22, 1989. Kim retired from Aspen Skiing Company for over 20 years as the Director of Human Resources. She was a Member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid motorcycle rider and dog lover.
She is survived by her husband, Shawn Terry. Mom, Elouise Mills; brothers, Ed Mills and Larry Mills and a host of friends and loved ones. Kim is preceded in death by her father, James Mills, brother, Paul Mills and her two fur babies, Rocky and Sammy B.
Kim was a wonderful caring person and she will be dearly missed.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User