Obituary: Kimberly Terry

Kimberly Terry

Provided Photo

January 20, 1964 ~ June 3, 2020

Kimberly Louise Terry. 56, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Lutheran Medical Center which was the same hospital where she was born. Kim met the love of her life, Shawn Terry and they were married on July 22, 1989. Kim retired from Aspen Skiing Company for over 20 years as the Director of Human Resources. She was a Member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid motorcycle rider and dog lover.

She is survived by her husband, Shawn Terry. Mom, Elouise Mills; brothers, Ed Mills and Larry Mills and a host of friends and loved ones. Kim is preceded in death by her father, James Mills, brother, Paul Mills and her two fur babies, Rocky and Sammy B.

Kim was a wonderful caring person and she will be dearly missed.