Obituary: Kimberly Anne Medlen (Long)
– October 4, 2021
Kimberly Anne Medlen (Long), 63, passed away unexpectedly on October 4th at Valley View Hospital.
She was a beloved member of the community for 40 years. Kimberly worked for KSPN as DJ and owned ZAP! Property Management.
She is survived by her only son Dustin, Her sisters Kelly Michel, Patricia Moore, and Judith Johnson, and brothers Michael and Casey Moore as well as many other close relatives.
Any cards and/or contributions can be sent to Dustin Medlen at PO BOX 856, Basalt CO, 81621. A celebration of life will be held at her home for close friends and relatives at 100 Adel Street, El Jebel on November 14th at 11am.
