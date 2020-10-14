Obituary: Kent Joseph Muer

Kent Joseph Muer

September 7, 1976 – September 25, 2020

Kent Muer, 44, the youngest of seven children, was born to the parents of Chuck & Betty Muer in St. Clair, Michigan. From a young age, Kent traveled to Aspen with his family where he discovered his love for the mountains. In adulthood, he became an avid skier and fly fisherman and lived in many mountain towns throughout the west. Kent’s lifelong friendships, appreciation for good food, love for Widespread Panic and witty sense of humor will always be the Kent we choose to remember.

Unfortunately, Kent was taken from us too soon. He was faced with hardship from a young age, as both of his parents were lost at sea when he was just 15 years old. He never fully recovered from this traumatic event and eventually, lost his life to a devastating and ongoing struggle with alcoholism and addiction.

Kent’s friends and family will always remember his endless determination to live life to the fullest and his free spirit and giving nature; Kent was charming, charismatic and the life of the party. Kent is survived by his sisters, Mari Frankel, Karen Rudzinski, Susan Muer, Julie Muer, and his brother, Matthew Muer. He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his parents, Chuck & Betty Muer, and his older brother, Chuck Muer Jr.

There will be a service held in Kent’s memory at The Aspen Chapel on Sunday, October 25th at 4PM MT. Donations will be accepted in Kent’s memory at away out.org.